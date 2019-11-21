SDSU & USD face off in football for 114th meeting in state's Showdown Series

Saturday's game will be the 114th meeting for the two football teams. The South Dakota Showdown Series dates back to 1889. South Dakota State University is in the lead overall with a total of 55 wins. USD isn't too far behind with 51 wins and 7 ties in the series when it comes to football.

So far this year, USD is up in the series by a score of 3.5 to 1.5. USD beat SDSU in volleyball twice. The soccer game ended in a tie, so both teams received .5 points. The men at SDSU beat USD in cross country. But the women at USD beat SDSU in cross country.

This showdown series is presented by South Dakota Corn. Throughout the school year, this series promotes awareness and raises funds for Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota is a non-profit that aims at eliminating hunger in the state.

The football teams will face off starting at 2:00 PM Saturday in Vermillion. The game is sold out.