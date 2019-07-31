SDSU expands services at the Community College for Sioux Falls

Two South Dakota State University employees will be based at the Community College for Sioux Falls.

Lisa Schramm, an assistant director with the office of admissions, will provide support for students seeking information about SDSU programs offered at the community college, online and at its campus in Brookings, while Mercedes Bergman has been hired as an academic advisor to support students taking classes at the community college.

“These two positions are critical to the work at the Community College for Sioux Falls as they are focused on supporting students to enhance their success in both academic and career pursuits,” said Dennis Hedge, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our academic program offerings at the community college will open many doors of opportunity and having two very experienced professionals in these roles will help students understand the academic pathway and career options these programs provide.”

Schramm began her role at the Community College for Sioux Falls July 1 and Bergman began started July 22.

South Dakota State currently offers three associate degrees at the community college, four bachelor’s degrees and an undergraduate certificate in geographic information sciences.