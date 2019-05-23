SDSU wins South Dakota Showdown Series

South Dakota State University has defeated the University of South Dakota in this year's South Dakota Showdown Series.

The year-long event is a point-based athletic and academic competition between the two universities that raises money for Feeding South Dakota.

The trophy was presented today to SDSU by the South Dakota Corn Council.

"Agriculture is the biggest industries in our state and to be able to support agriculture and then certainly Feeding South Dakota, and the work they do all throughout our state, people that have real needs and to see the money that's raised at our venues, they're full buildings all the time when we play and it's neat to see the impact those donations have," said Justin Sell, SDSU Director of Athletics.

SDSU now leads the series all-time, four to three.

As part of the showdown finale Thursday, South Dakota Corn also presented Feeding South Dakota a $70,00 check.