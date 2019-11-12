SDSU's Wokini Initiative receives $500,000 Bush Foundation Prize

A program at South Dakota State University aimed at helping Native Americans succeed has received an award that comes with a major prize.

The school's Wokini Initiative received a $500,000 Bush Foundation Prize for Community Innovation, Dakota Radio News reports.

School officials say the award is a recognition of organizations that are continually solving problems with creativity and success.

The Wokini Initiative seeks to eliminate the significant barriers that

these students face in achieving a college degree. It includes dedicated

scholarships, extensive outreach, academic mentoring and emergency

funds. It is the only program in the state to receive the award.

