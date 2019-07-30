SF Chamber holds first 'Inside Washington' Forum

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted its first "Inside Washington" Forum Tuesday, this time sitting down with Representative Dusty Johnson.

The event was hosted at the Holiday Inn City Center and is the first of several with the South Dakota delegation. It's an opportunity for the community to learn about what is happening in Washington, D.C.

The community is also able to ask questions and hear more about how Washington D.C. is affecting businesses in the state.

"For me, this is part of the job," Johnson said. "You got to show up, you got to look the bosses in the eye and you got to be willing to answer the tough questions. I know I'm not perfect. I know I don't have all the answers but I'm a lot better at my job when I've got a regular conversation going with the people of South Dakota."

The next Inside Washington Forum will be with Senator John Thune on Sept. 4.