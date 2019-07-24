SF Chamber of Commerce announces leadership transition

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that its President and CEO Jason Ball will leave the organization for a similar position with the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce in Round Rock, Texas.

Ball has been with the chamber for two and a half years.

The chamber's board of directors has named Dr. Dave Kapaska as interim president. Kapaska retired in 2017 as Regional President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. He is also a past chair of the Chamber Board.

Kapaska will begin working with Ball to prepare for the interim period on Aug. 12. Ball’s final day with the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will be Aug. 16.