SF.BIZ: Look inside Look’s Marketplace

Look's Marketplace has started to open inside the former Callaway's at Prairie Green Golf Course and it's an experience unlike anything Sioux Falls has seen.

It's a lot to take in, a retail store off the entrance where the pub used to be that flows into the butcher counter, then a bakery and gelato shop.

Across from there is a cheese counter.

Patrons can do some grocery shopping, pick up fresh meat, cheese or baked goods and dine in or take a meal to go, too.

There are multiple kitchens within the market. Some have opened and others will be ready to go by the end of the week. There's a walk-up area featuring sandwiches, multiple varieties of sausage and french fries.

Next to open will be the Culture Kitchen, with more sandwiches, pastas, salads and soups. And finally, there's The Live Fire, which is a sit-down restaurant with a menu featuring many different meats, seafood and a lot unique vegetable side dishes. The owners describe it as a classic steakhouse meets french fine dining.

And finally, there's a brewery, too. Brewing has started and for now, it will be used to serve the marketplace only.

There is – but not until next year, multiple patio spaces planned at the marketplace, including one that was here already that faces the golf course and others around the outside of the building. There are plans to add a dog area, a bocce court and to greatly enlarge the weekly farmers' market.