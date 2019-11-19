SF.BIZ: Space available in downtown Sioux Falls

An under-utilized downtown Sioux Falls building may be redeveloped.

Courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business

The building at 114 S. Main Ave, which still houses an office space upstairs, is drawing interest from multiple distilleries looking at opening downtown and think the layout lends itself to a food hall where you could visit multiple operators in one space. The roof also could be used as a patio.

Boss' Pizza & Chicken

Boss’ Pizza & Chicken is taking over the restaurant space at the Ramada Hotel & Suites. The hotel was purchased earlier this year by Rapid City-based Jobu Hospitality. Boss’ owner Jeremy Seefeld knows the new hotel owners because he also has restaurants in the Rapid City area, which led to the new lease at the Sioux Falls Ramada.

The Sioux Falls-based restaurant chain is remodeling the area that used to be Castaways Bar & Grill inside the hotel at 1301 W. Russell St.

It will be the eighth location for Boss’ and the third in Sioux Falls.