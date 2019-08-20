SF.Biz: New restaurants opening, Phillips Ave. jeweler updates

The latest is a returning restaurant for the east side, Noodles & Company, which is coming back after closing earlier this year.

The new Noodles will be in a new building – one that's going to be built on East 10th Street next to the new Taco John's, which opened earlier this year. There's also interest from restaurants in the old Taco John's across the street. Those in the industry say they like being able to capture both the east side residential customer as well as those who live downtown but head to East tenth to grab lunch. The new Noodles is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020.

J.H. Bechtold, or Bechtold's as most call it, has been on Phillips Avenue since the 1940s.

Soon the façade of the building will be renovated, opening it up and taking it back to more of the way it looked originally. After the holiday season, the renovation will move inside. New owner Thomas Faini said he wants to modernize the space while keeping a lot of historic touches and that he hopes to make it a high-end luxury store that Sioux Falls can be proud of. The new name will be Thomas James & Bechtold Jewelry.

You can find the latest business news happening in your area on SiouxFalls.buiness.