SFFR buying gifts for hospitalized children

The Lewis Drug, on the corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue, had some special customers Monday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue firefighters who were on an important mission.

That mission, to find the perfect gift. The recipients of those gifts will be children in hospitals across Sioux Falls Tuesday, who might not get to be home with their families on Christmas eve.

"It's nice to bring a little joy to these kids that are gonna be in the hospital," said Paul Stratmeyer, Sioux Falls firefighter. "They're sick. They don't really wanna be there, obviously, so if we can bring Santa and bring a little joy to them while they're in the hospital that's what we're here to do. And that's what we've done for quite a while."

One group of firefighters is sent out to buy gifts for each hospital. Stratmeyer said he's been doing this for around 20 years now and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has been at it for nearly 30 years.