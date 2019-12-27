SFFR respond to house fire in east Sioux Falls

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 5:13 PM, Dec 27, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) - A fire has broken out this afternoon at a house on East Sixth Steet.

Crews responded to the 1400 block of East Street around 4:30 p.m. It's the same area as the house that collapsed in an explosion on Nov. 13.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is currently on the scene.

 