Sioux Falls School District task force discusses redistricting options

A massive project is underway in the Sioux Falls School District. They plan to have school boundaries redrawn by June. The task force that's tackling redistricting held its second meeting Wednesday, January 29th.

Currently, the Sioux Falls School District is in phase 1 of their redistricting process. A 30-member task force is looking at how to make new middle school and high school attendance boundaries for students. This is due to the addition of Thomas Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School, which are both set to open fall of 2021.

“I feel like it's been very good so far. It's been very transparent. A lot of information has been provided to us up front both in terms of population of new boundaries, socio-economic information, ethnic information. So just a lot of data,” said Task Force Member Anthony Pizer.

Several parents, students and teachers showed up to the meeting to hear more about the boundaries being suggested.

"I like that they're involving the community and allowing us to watch and kind of really perceive what's going on,” said Addison Miller, former Roosevelt High School Student.

So far the task force has received 72 comments from their first meeting where they introduced options for the middle school boundaries. 51 people did not like middle school boundary option number two, which could affect the Pettigrew Neighborhood by adding extra drive time. Other comments were that folks like their child's school and don't want to move.

At this most recent meeting , options for new high school boundaries were revealed. Pizer understands that their will be a mix of logic and emotions when it comes to the process.

"You're dealing with people's children and real estate values and all that stuff because it's tied to school districts. So my hope is that people realize that we're all in this together and that we are trying to do what's best for the community as a whole,” said Pizer

He wants parents to know they are welcome to attend these meetings.

There's another task force meeting happening February 15th. Then community engagement meetings are scheduled for March and April.

For more information click here.

