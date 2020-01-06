SFSD leaders continue searching for next superintendent

Sioux Falls School District leaders are looking for their next superintendent and are not leaving many stones unturned. Consultants spoke with the community Monday night at the Instructional Planning Center to hear what characteristics should be prevalent for future school leadership.

Following the resignation of Superintendent Brian Maher, an inevitable void will soon need to be filled at the end of this school year. Doctor Maher announced his upcoming retirement in early December-much to the surprise of a lot of people. The community is now providing consultants with the traits and strengths required to lead the next generation of students and faculty.

Some of the questions consultants asked visitors included:

-What is currently working well in the school district?

-What concerns will school district leaders need to overcome over the next few generations?

-What attributes or characteristics should the next superintendent exhibit?

Some of those characteristics include diversity as attendees mentioned a variety of ethnicities now call Sioux Falls home and having a qualified candidate with a different perspective would bode well.

All of the compiled information will be presented to school board members and developed into a leadership profile report.

School leaders will use this as a blueprint to decide on a candidate.

You can also voice your opinion by filling out the survey.