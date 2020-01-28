STARBASE program motivating Sioux Falls 5th graders to explore STEM

Sioux Falls students took part in the DoD STARBASE education program which focuses on elementary students, primarily fifth graders.

The goal is to motivate them to explore science, technology, engineering, and math as they continue their education. It's a hand-on experience for students...

“I really liked it here cause we got to do the rocket experiment like they let us shoot the and straw rocket and we got to shoot it. We learned about the math and how much meters it went and centimeters,” said fifth-grader Andy Escobar.

The STARBASE program originated in 1991 as Project Stars. The curriculum focused on exposing at-risk youth to innovative hands-on activities in science, technology, and mathematics based on the physics of flight.

