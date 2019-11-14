Safe Harbor receives the Mary Kay Foundation Grant.

For victims of sexual and domestic violence, a place to go for help at any time can be critical.

That's why places like Safe Harbor in Aberdeen are so important, and a new grant will help them continue to help others for years to come.

"It'll continue to provide resources for our victims that we work with," said Gina Karst, the Executive Director.

Safe Harbor received the Mary Kay Foundation Grant.

It's money the shelter will use to help victims of domestic and sexual violence.

"They award each state, an agency that applies for the grant $20,000, so we were the recipient of it this year," Karst said.

The funds will be put into the organization's endowment fund.

"Currently there is only day time staffing at the facility, and so our goal would be to have somebody here 24 hours a day," said Kristie Martin, Safe Harbor Foundation Board Director.​

People who have been helped by the organization in the past know these funds will be able to help so many people in the future.

"If I didn't have that advocate that day in the ER, I don't know where I would be today," says one person who has received help from Safe Harbor.

Along with providing around the clock staff at the facility, the money will also go towards helping people find a way to move forward with their lives.

"Just continue providing resources to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault," Karst.

As much as these funds help, the Directors know there is a long way to go in order to reach their goal of $80,000.

"It just ensures that we can keep helping our clients well into the future. It allows these donations to go so much further, and just know that 20 years down the road we're still using those same donations to help support Safe Harbor at that time," Martin said.

Safe Harbor's endowment fund is about halfway toward that $80,000 goal.

The organization hopes to reach that goal be next September.