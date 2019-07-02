Safety officials urge public to drive safe during the extended Fourth of July holiday

With Fourth of July coming up, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is reminding the public to use caution during this week.

This year’s Fourth of July traffic reporting period covers 102 hours from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 7. During the 30-hour holiday reporting period in 2018, there were 57 motor vehicle traffic crashes with one fatal crash near Yankton resulting in five fatalities.

“It doesn’t matter how long the holiday reporting period is; it still comes down to common sense as it does every day,” said Lee Axdahl, director of the Office of Highway Safety. “It still is about being safe on the roads. Slow down, don’t get distracted, don’t drink and drive and wear a seatbelt.”

Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller says more troopers also will be out on the roads as well, working to protect citizens.

“Many people will be rushing to get to their destination and that impatience can lead to crashes,” he said. “We encourage you to take your time and make sure you and others safely reach their destinations.”

There were 11 deaths recorded for the July 4, 1967 holiday period which is the worst on record for South Dakota. The last fatality free July 4th holiday period was in 2007.