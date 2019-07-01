Safety officials warn about the dangers of hot cars

"It really becomes almost like an oven," said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Rapid City police rescued a child from a hot vehicle Monday; and arrested the child's guardian for felony child abuse. (MGN)

He knows the dangers of a child left in a car on a hot day.

"It's hot outside, it's going to be hotter inside," Clemens said.

The research shows parents who forgot their child in a hot car come from every social class. Reports have indicated doctors, social workers, and a college professor have forgotten a baby in their car. There are ways to keep your baby on your mind, once you arrive at your destination.

Steve Fessler, Division Chief with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, says putting one of your personal items next to your baby could be helpful.

"Your purse, or a wallet or a bag or a computer, setting that in your backseat also so when you get out, it's something you need," Fessler said

It becomes a routine, which is also a reminder to check the car seat.

"It's kind of strange to say that you'd be more conscious of grabbing your purse than remembering that you have a child in the back, but in the fast-paced lives that we live, it's easy for those mistakes to happen," Fessler said.

The deaths nationwide often come down to two things, either the parent forgot their child was in the car, or they thought the child would be ok for just a few minutes while they ran an errand. Neither are safe according to Clemens.

"Sometimes air conditioners are not able to keep up," Clemens said. "Cracking the windows, that just doesn't help. Everybody thinks it helps but it doesn't."

Five percent of parents in a recent survey have admitted actually forgetting a child in their car.

"Getting it into your everyday life of where you open the rear door every time you get in or get out of your car just to look and see," Clemens said.

There are alarms for sale that attach to a car seat, which may go on your "to do" list, but there is one thing you can do today, download an app. I found a 99 cent app that alerts you after you leave your car. It's from a non-profit group called kars4kids. You can use the app as a reminder for your pets in the car too.

Records indicate that on average, 38 children die while being trapped in a hot vehicle, every year.