Safety tips to prevent fires in your home during the holiday season

According to Common Voices, which is a fire safety advocacy coalition, one out of every three Christmas tree fires in a home are caused by electrical problems. During the holiday season, if you have a live tree in your home, it's important to keep the tree stand filled with water. The tree also needs to be at least three feet away from any heat source, like floor vents, a fireplace, candles or lamps.

Regardless, it's important for homeowners to test their smoke alarms and make sure they are working properly in case a fire should occur. As soon as the holidays are over, even if your tree doesn't look dry, discard it. Keeping it is just another opportunity for a fire to start.

Sher Grogg with Common Voices had multiple family members die in a fire when a corroded electrical outlet caught the skirt of the Christmas tree in their home on fire in 2015. Since then, she has become an advocate to practice fire safety.

She and Shane Ray joined KSFY Morning News Thursday to show how to prevent a live tree from catching fire and how to contain if it does catch fire.