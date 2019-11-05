Saint Mary's and Wisconsin open the college basketball season in Sioux Falls

The Sanford Pentagon is hosting multiple Division I games this week, including one of the many games kicking off the season on Tuesday.

The Saint Mary's Gaels will be playing the Wisconsin Badgers at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Saint Mary's is a four-point favorite against Wisconsin in the Badgers second game at the Pentagon, first playing in Sioux Falls back in 2013.

The Gaels are ranked 20th in the country to start the season, while the Badgers are fresh off an NCAA Tournament berth last March.

The Gophers have played in Sioux Falls twice, back in 2015 and 2016. The Sooners will be taking the hardwood at the Pentagon for the first time Saturday.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Sanford Pentagon or online via Vivid Seats and Seat Geek.

