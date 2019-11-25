Salads, stuffing, and keto soup: Google releases most-searched Thanksgiving sides by state

If you recently took a few minutes at work to Google some Thanksgiving meal ideas, you're not alone.

The search engine giant recently released a variety of stats about what people are Googling about for the upcoming holiday. They included a map featuring the most-Googled Thanksgiving side dish by state.

"Salad" was the most popular search in both South Dakota and Iowa, though it appears the researchers at Google may not be fully informed as to what exactly constitutes a Midwestern side "salad." Google labeled salad as a vegetable, not taking into account that many salads on Thanksgiving tables in our region are made with pasta, fruit, and even marshmallows.

Our neighbors to the north also had a unique search item - North Dakota's most-searched side dish is keto soup, according to Google.