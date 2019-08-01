We need your help to get kids ready for school.

We’re collecting new shoes for the Samaritan’s Feet Shoe Drive.

Shoe sizes needed include toddler size 10 through men's/women's size 5.

New shoes can be dropped off at any American Bank & Trust location or Stride Rite in Sioux Falls. Financial contributions can also be made at all locations.

Drop locations:

- American Bank & Trust locations: River Centre, 200 E. 10th Street or 3405 S. Sycamore Ave.

- Stride Rite: 2425 S. Shirley Ave., #108

The donated shoes will be distributed Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., while supplies last.

Students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade can receive one new pair of athletic shoes and socks at one of three distribution centers:

- Hayward Elementary School, 400 N. Valley View Rd.

- First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Ave.

- Wesley United Methodist Church, 1700 E. Sixth St.

All children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive shoes. Child must have some form of ID (social security card, Visa, passport, Medicaid card, or school ID).

You can learn more about the Samaritan's Feet campaign here.