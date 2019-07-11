Several Sioux Falls organizations are teaming up to make sure everyone has a proper pair of shoes on their feet.

The Samaritan's Feet shoe drive begins Thursday.

American Bank & Trust, Stride Rite, and Fareway Stores are helping sponsor the drive in the Sioux Falls area.

Donations of shoes, from toddler-sized through adult, can be made at any of the following locations:

American Bank & Trust

*River Centre-200 E. 10th Street

*3405 S. Sycamore Ave.

Stride Rite

*2425 S. Shirley Ave

A donation box will also be set up at KSFY Friday's on the Plaza on July 12.

You can learn more about the Samaritan's Feet campaign here.

