Sanborn County declares local disaster emergency after rainstorms, flooding

The Sanborn County Board of Commissioners has declared a local disaster emergency following rainstorms and flooding between Sept. 9 - Sept. 26.

Officials say any towns or townships that have damages to roads, culverts or bridges due to the flooding are encouraged to contact Sanborn County Emergency Manager Jason Coenen to report the damage.

Town and township officials are encouraged to document the damage with photos and keep records of the damage including the cost to repair the damages.

Homeowners who had their homes damaged by the rainstorms and flooding are encouraged to contact emergency management as well.

Sanborn County Emergency Management can be reached at 605-202-1516.