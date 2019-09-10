Sanford's bike race will raise money for the Children's Miracle Network

The 2019 Great American Bike Race kicks off Saturday morning, at nine, on the lawn of the Sanford Children's Hospital, raising funds for the Children's Miracle Network.

Bikers will race on stationary bikes, in teams of six. Each team member will take 15 minute turns on the bike, and each team has the chance to win prizes for the distance, speed and volume level of your team.

The teams are also encouraged to have a coordinated theme, as well as creatively decorate each bike.

Teams will also receive prizes for fundraising.

Revolution Yoga and Cycle Studio is partnering with Sanford for the race, and will have a team participating on Saturday. Revolution will also host a yoga class before the race at 7:30 on Saturday morning.

To donate to the race, go to the Sanford Health Foundation page.