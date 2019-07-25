Sanford Health expands to Costa Rica

Sanford Health announced Thursday that they have partnered with Hospital Metropolitano in Costa Rica. The hospital system in Central America is one of the fastest growing private healthcare entities in the country. It serves about five million people.

The partnership allows Sanford to help steer the system in Costa Rica to be more efficient.

"They're kind of looking for Sanford to see if we can come in and almost act like a big brother and help them so that they can eliminate mistakes, that they grow in the proper way, economically, efficiently and effectively," Jim Slack said, who is the vice president for the Sanford World Clinics.

Slack also said that Sanford is helping Hospital Metropolitano bring their network together electronically, so that patient records will be connected to any clinic or hospital in the system.