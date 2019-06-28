Sanford Health planning massive merger with Iowa-based health system

Sanford Health is moving forward with a plan to merge with an Iowa-based healthcare provider in a deal that would create a massive regional health system.

Sanford plans to merge with UnityPoint Health, according to Sanford officials and a release from UnityPoint Health.

SiouxFalls.Business reports the merger would create an organization with more than 83,000 employees and more than $11 billion in annual revenue.

The deal still needs regulatory approval.

"The opportunity to partner with Sanford represents an opportunity to get bigger, but not for the sake of growth alone," UnityPoint CEO Kevin Vermeer said, in a press release. "If we get bigger in terms of geography, it’s so we can do better, on your behalf. We are not being sold or acquired—we’re intentionally shaping a new path forward, so we can continue to be your partner in health."

We expect to learn more details about the merger later Friday morning. Check back with KSFY News for updates.

