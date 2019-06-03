Sanford Health receives Pro Patria Award

Sanford Health has been awarded for its support of military and veterans.

The company's CEO accepted the "Pro Patria" Award Monday. It is presented every year to three employers in each state.

Recipients have supported military employees through their leadership and practices, including policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the national guard and reserve.

"As we've been developing this, working with the VA, and also then unique benefits that really are in our benefit to do," said Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health CEO. "Differential pay, scholarshiping, and so on an so forth, we've found that the appreciation that comes from that whole sector has been overwhelming and today's honor is nothing short of humbling."

Sanford Health was also recently named one of 30 finalists for the Freedom Award. It is the highest recognition given by the Department of Defense to employers for their support of national guard and reserve members.