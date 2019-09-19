Sanford International adds new events for spectators

People from all over the country are flocking to the Sanford International Golf Tournament to watch some of the best golfers compete.

The golf tournament is meant to be for everyone even if they’re not into golf. Minnehaha Country Club is hosting the event. The tournament has grown bigger since the first year in 2018.

The people of Sioux Falls have welcomed the event like nowhere else. The Sanford International has grown so much going into its second year adding Pro Am’s and other things for all ages to do.

Officials say it's going to be hard to top going into next year. It’s the premier event of the summer.

"We've got all kinds of things for them to do here other than just watch golf," Pro Links Sports CEO, Hollis Cavner said.

Organizers are striving to make the Sanford International one of the best of the Champions Tour. That's why they're making it an event for everyone especially those who don't typically enjoy watching golf.

"It’s got to be the best and it’s got to be good for Sioux Falls. It’s got to be good for South Dakota," Cavner said.

"We’ve really built out the kid’s zone. There is a putting green that the kids can go putt around and Stenland's got a unique ice cream that they made just for the tournament that you can get down there," Sanford Health Executive Vice President, Micah Aberson said.

Even encouraging young adults in college to come out and enjoy the tournament in their College Corner. 70,000 spectators made it out to the event for its first year and they're expecting, even more, this year.

"For a second-year event, we're so far ahead of what we thought we could be. We’ve set record sells again," Cavner said.

It’s an economic boost for the city and is estimated to rake in 15 to 20 million dollars.

With the rain raining on everyone's parade last year hopefully golf fans will get to enjoy watching this year.

"I think that people got a little bit cheated last year. They feel like they didn't get to get out and see as much as they wanted to see," Cavner said.

With some of the best of the best in Sioux Falls this week they'll be sure to put on a show.

"Time goes by quickly. The next seven years will go by and then Tiger Woods will be out here and we can kick his butt a little bit," Pro Golfer, Retief Goosen said.

"The players are excited to be here. We’ve got a great field and we're going to see some fabulous golf the next few days," Tournament Host, Andy North said.

Sanford International provides a lot of social activity and a chance to see something that doesn't come around too often. A lot of people who aren't avid golfers are going to attend just to see all the action.

24 major championships have been won just by the guys that are playing in the tournament this weekend. They'll be vying for a 1.8 million dollar purse.

