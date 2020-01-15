Sanford International generates $140,000 for local charities

Organizers of the Sanford International golf tournament in Sioux Falls say its 2019 event generated $140,000 for charities and local organizations.

The total is more than double the charitable contributions generated in its inaugural year in 2018, according to Sanford International tournament director Josh Brewster.

The beneficiaries of the 2019 Sanford International Presented by Cambria event include the Sanford Health foundation, which supports the Sanford Children's Hospital, and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, which benefits Make-A-Wish and The First Tee.

“It is never lost on me how fortunate we are to have so many people in our community who are so willing to make a difference,” said Bobbie Tibbetts, president of the Sanford Health Foundation. “The funds will go directly toward making a significant impact on the lives of children and their families.”

The second annual Sanford International was held Sept. 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club. Brewster said more than 74,000 patrons attended the five days of golf between the pro-ams and tournament play.

The Sanford International returns to Minnehaha Country Club Sept. 7-13, 2020.