Sanford International launches interactive app

The official app of the Sanford International is now available to download for on Google Play and the App Store.

The free app includes real-time scoring from the tournament and features an interactive map that shows patrons their current location on the course as well as where the nearest concessions, grandstands and restrooms are located.

The app also features links to purchase tickets, a schedule of events, tee times and parking information.

Tickets to Sanford International presented by Cambria, Sept. 16-22, are on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

