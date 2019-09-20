The Sanford International Golf Tournament is officially underway

The Sanford International is officially underway.

Big names, including the Golden Bear himself, Jack Nicklaus, were in attendance at today's opening ceremony.

In just its second year, the Sanford International is quickly becoming a staple in the Sioux Falls community.

"Sioux Falls is really growing and it shows how big Sioux Falls has gotten," Sanford International attendee, Ken Hannasch, said.

Deb Lawler, and her husband Mike, drove four hours to attend the Sanford International.

They say watching the senior pros play gives them a sense of nostalgia.

"These golfers are people that we have grown up watching, and so for us, that makes it very enjoyable," Deb Lawler said.

But the Sanford International is about more than just golf, it's about benefiting children like Avery Hill.

Hill is the 2019 Sanford Children's Hospital Champion.

She was born prematurely, with two brain bleeds, and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after her first birthday.

"That's really what professional golf is about, it's the charities that the golf money is spent on," Sanford International attendee, Al Buresh, said.

Money raised from the Sanford International goes towards supporting the Sanford Health Foundation and kids just like Avery.