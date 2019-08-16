Sanford International trophy visits KSFY

A special guest stopped by the KSFY newsroom Friday afternoon.

The trophy that will be given to the 2019 Sanford International champion made the rounds in Sioux Falls ahead of next month's tournament.

The event will be held at the Minnehaha Country Club Sept. 16-22. It will feature some of the top golf players in the world, including two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer and golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Besides this trophy, the tournament winner gets $270,000.

Steve Stricker won the inaugural event in 2018.