Sanford Pentagon to host 2021 AA girls state basketball tournament

The Sanford Pentagon was selected by the South Dakota High School Activities Association to host the 2021 South Dakota Girls AA State Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will be the first state championship hosted at the Sanford Pentagon.

“High school athletics hold a special place in South Dakota, and we want to give the athletes, coaches, parents, and fans an experience like they’ve never had at a state tournament,” said Jesse Smith, director of operations at the Sanford Pentagon. “We have always promised to bring championships to the Sanford Pentagon, and this is another example of delivering on that promise.”

The tournament is scheduled for March 11-13.

