Sanford introduces new 'event' barn

Just in time for this week's Sanford international, the nonprofit health care system released new details about its latest addition.

Courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business

The Sanford Event Barn is ready to start hosting events for the health system as well as external customers. The space can be used for private parties, weddings, retirements and other events for individuals and businesses.

The first event will be this weekend and guests at a party for the Sanford International will get a chance to see the venue.

Sanford plans to use a local third-party operator to actually book the space.

The 10,000-square-foot barn-style event venue is on the Sanford corporate campus in northeast Sioux Falls.