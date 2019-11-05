Santa returns to Empire Mall Friday

A sure sign the holiday season is fast approaching: the return of Santa at the mall.

Santa will arrive at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls Friday, Nov. 8, and will visit until Dec. 24.

Empire Mall director of marketing Kirsten Schaffer said the mall is holding a number of special options this year for Santa visits:

Santa FastPass: As Santa’s schedule varies, families can save time and avoid the line by reserving their moment with Santa online.

Pet Photo Night: An opportunity for all members of the family, pet and human, to visit with Santa. Pet Photo night will be hosted after regular mall hours on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. and the set receives extensive cleaning following the event to minimize potential risks to allergy sufferers.

Caring Santa: Provides children with all spectrums of special needs and their families with the opportunity to visit with Santa in a sensory-friendly environment. New for this holiday season, Caring Santa will occur in association with Autism Speaks both before and after regular mall hours on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 8 – 10 a.m. and 7:15 – 8:30 p.m.

Other Christmas mall traditions, including Angel Tree with Salvation Army and Gift Wrap for a Cause will also return.