Santa's helpers: firefighters deliver toys with Santa Claus

Santa had some very special helpers along with him Tuesday as he visited the children at hospitals around Sioux Falls this morning.

Firefighters from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue accompanied Santa Tuesday delivering toys to children who are spending Christmas Eve in the hospital rather than in the comfort of their own homes.

"It's just another way that us firefighters," said Paul Stratmeyer, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. "We can give back to the community, especially the kids, kids always love firefighters and we're continuing the tradition that's been going on with Fire Rescue for 30 years."

Sioux Falls Firefighters gathered the toys for the children on Monday, shopping in groups at Lewis Drug in order to spread some holiday cheer.

A group of firefighters was assigned to each hospital that was visited including Avera, Sanford, Lifescape and Avera Behavioral Health.