Scam targets Sioux Falls residents

The City of Sioux Falls is warning residents of a potential scam involving city utility meter replacements.

Officials said customers are receiving calls from a party posing as city employees, telling customers they must purchase a prepaid card as payment for an installation fee or they will have their service turned off. The city said these callers are not city employees and customers should not give them money, or personal and banking information.

The Public Works Department is currently undertaking a systemwide changeout of meters, but meter changeout is free to customers and should not result in any interruption of service, the city said in a statement.

The city is reminding customers if they receive these calls, they should hang up and call police at 605-367-7212.