Scavenger hunt bodes well for state parks

Sweltering heat was abundant at Palisades State Park, but that gave more reason for visitors to take a dip in Split Rock Creek or monopolize some of the shade the trees were offering. The weather so far has not stopped more than 13,000 submissions for the 100 Years Scavenger Hunt created by Game, Fish, and Parks staff. It began about two months ago, but plenty of participants across the state have visited the roughly 30 parks participating in the fun.

Participants take selfies at five markers hidden throughout the parks and submit them for a chance to win prizes like guided boat tours on Lake Poinsett. At Palisades State Park alone, 80 submissions have been entered for visitors following the clues, and taking pictures at what they believe to be the correct locations. There are about 30 parks across the state involved in the hunt, and it has gathered plenty of attention.

With a wet spring season finally in the past, the parks have garnered regular traffic, but having the extra visitors try something a little different has been more than worthwhile. Lake Vermillion leads the way with the most submissions at 116. The clues are posted on the Game, Fish, and Parks website and are available at the entrance booths. Time is running out though as final submissions are due July 31.