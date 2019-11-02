Scholarship fund created for Melissa Peskey's children

Friends of the late Melissa Peskey held a craft and vendor fair Saturday to remember her almost a year later. Peskey was shot and killed while driving with her two children near Boonville, Missouri last December.

Investigators are still piecing together the crime from last year in Missouri where Peskey was shot and killed. For now though, friends and family are doing what they can to make sure her two children are well taken care of.

"I think if you talk to almost anybody they would all say that ‘wow she was the best person ever’," Melissa’s friend, Kim Hoogendoorn said.

The question still looms, who killed Melissa Peskey? Gone but surely never forgotten as friends and family continue carrying out her legacy through her two children, Charlee and Axton.

"Her death last year was such an unfortunate event that we just felt like we needed to remember Melissa and keep her legacy living on through these kids," Hoogendoorn said.

Hoogendoorn is spearheading the effort to raise money for Melissa’s two children. It's a way to make sure the two have everything they need when and if they plan to go to college someday.

"That this is just a way I think that we can help them remember that their mom is still going to be with them for many years to come," Hoogendoorn said.

"We’re so happy to support and just make sure that not necessarily just today, but in the future, as the kids get older they have what they need," Melissa’s friend, Jenna Mohlenhoff said.

In the late evening hours of December 13th, someone got away with murder. Peskey and her two children were driving on Interstate 70 near Boonville, Missouri when she was shot and killed. No suspect was ever identified.

"It's unimaginable, it's still unimaginable even today," Mohlenhoff said.

Jenna Mohlenhoff yet another friend Melissa met through the Children's Miracle Network is still feeling that sucker punch.

"We have dreams that Melissa’s here," Mohlenhoff said.

They feel her spirit in the room but she’s nowhere to be seen.

"We really have a lot of hope that we'll at least make some leads, find something as far as getting more information on what exactly happened," Mohlenhoff said.

Friends say there's not a day that doesn't go by that they don't think about Melissa, but one thing they do know is that they want justice. They’re asking for whoever did this to come forward.

A reward of $10,000 has been put together. Family and friends ask that you contact the Missouri Highway Patrol at 573-751-1000 with any new information.

