School district breaks ground on new high school

The Sioux Falls School District has broken ground on the new high school.

Construction for Jefferson High School will begin near Marion Road and Madison Street. It will be the district's fourth public high school.

The building will feature state-of-the-art technology and design.

The school district says it will play a major role in solving the problem of student overcrowding.

"There are a lot of neat things about this facility," said Brian Maher, Sioux Falls School District superintendent. "One of the things is there is room for expansion, both in terms of the land and also the design of the facility is such that it will be easily expandable."

The $75 million school is expected to be open by fall of 2021.

The building will be about 320,000 square feet, designed for about 1,800 students.