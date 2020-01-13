School district settles lawsuit filed by former student

A school district in South Dakota will pay $65,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit brought by a former honor student.

Addison Ludwig says she was singled out by the former Elk Point-Jefferson High School principal after she was featured in the student newspaper in 2017 and described a hobby as “Netflix n' Chill with my boyfriend.”

Ludwig says she didn't know it was a term some use to describe casual sexual encounters until the principal, Travis Aslesen, made her look it up on the internet.

The Argus Leader reports Aslesen revoked her senior privileges and removed her as editor of the newspaper. Ludwig says male students who used the term had not been disciplined.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

