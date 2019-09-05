School for the Blind and Visually Impaired construction update

Hammers are still hitting nails as construction continues on the new building for the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Work began on the school in the fall of 2018.

"A lot of people are surprised that we're going to be completing this project as quickly as we are," said Claudean Hluchy, Business Manager at the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Since then, so much work has been completed.

"There's going to be a central air system for the first time which is going to be nice, we're very outdated here, it's about a 60 year old building," Hluchy said.

Blaine Jemming is a student at the school. He has been excited for the new facility for a while.

"At the new school I'm most excited about being in an updated building," Jemming said.

Even the teachers are eager. Lela Holcomb has been teaching at the school for 36 years. She thinks an updates building can help the learning process in so many ways.

"We have a lot more computers, low vision devices, magnifiers, things that require electricity," Holcomb said.

There is still quite a bit of work left for the construction crews.

"Figuring out when to put concrete down based on when playground equipment is going to arrive is getting really complicated," Hluchy said.

The doors are expected to open just before Thanksgiving. Students should attend their first class in the new facility on January 13th.