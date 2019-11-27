Schools close, roads covered with snow, ice

Blowing snow is making travel difficult in southern South Dakota where about two dozen school districts have canceled classes.

A South Dakota Department of Transportation map shows many roads from as far north as Watertown, south to Sioux City, west to Winner and east to Worthington are snow- or ice-covered.

The National Weather Service says Dell Rapids received around 6 inches of snow while many areas around Sioux Falls had around 4 inches. Areas around Mitchell had 2 to 4 inches of snow.

A winter storm warning was set to expire Wednesday morning.

