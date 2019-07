A semi-truck caught fire Thursday on I-90 at the Humboldt exit.

Firefighters had to shut down the Humboldt exit while crews cleaned up.

The semi-truck was hauling a trailer full of pigs, but luckily, none of them were hurt. The driver was also able to get out safely.

A Schwan's truck driver stopped to give the firefighters free popsicles since it was such a hot day.