'Scouting for Food' campaign returns

The Boy Scouts are taking part in a nationwide campaign to help fight hunger.

The "Scouting for Food" program returns this week, and several local troops are helping out in the cause.

Each year, scouts leave plastic bags at neighborhood doors, soliciting donations for canned food items. These will be given to local food banks in time for Thanksgiving.

The bags are being placed at homes this week, and scouts will pick up the bags on Oct. 26.

Hy-Vee and Edward Jones Investments are two major sponsors for the 2019 campaign.