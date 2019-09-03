Sculptor Dale Lamphere honored with architecture award

The American Institute of Architects South Dakota has named South Dakota sculptor Dale Lamphere and structural engineering firm Albertson Engineering Inc. as its 2019 Champion of Architecture honorees.

The organization is also posthumously honoring Jeff Hazard with its 2019 AIA SD Legacy Award, and naming Sara Lum its 2019 AIA SD Young Architect.

AIA announced the awards Tuesday morning. The organization will present the awards on Friday, Sept. 13 as part of its 2019 Design Awards Ceremony and Dinner.

Lamphere, South Dakota’s Artist Laureate since 2015, has created more than 60 public monuments from Washington, D.C. to Burbank, California during his 47-year career. Some of his local works include the "Dignity" statue in Chamberlain and the "Arc of Dreams" in Sioux Falls.

Albertson Engineering, with offices in Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Winner, provides structural engineering services for a range of projects, including typical commercial repairs, expansion work on the Rapid City Civic Center and outside-the-box anti-terrorism solutions for the Ellsworth Air Force Base housing.

Jeff Hazard, the longtime CEO and principal of Koch Hazard Architects, will be honored with the 2019 AIA South Dakota Legacy Award, which recognizes an AIA South Dakota member for a lifetime of leadership and dedication to architecture, the profession and the community. Hazard, a former AIA SD president, died Aug. 30 at the age of 64.

