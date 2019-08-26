Search and Rescue Dog of America joins search for Serenity

Authorities spent the weekend in western South Dakota looking for signs of Serenity Dennard.

On Sunday, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office posted a video of Hawk, one of the Search & Rescue Dogs of America, hard at work.

Unfortunately, they have not yet found any signs of Serenity.

According to the Facebook post, Hawk will be assisting the sheriff's office until Thursday.

Serenity walked away from The Children's Home Society in the Black Hills back in February.

You can see the Pennington County Sheriff's Office post below.