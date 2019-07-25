Search and rescue team saves man in the Badlands

Pennington County Search and Rescue, Badlands Park Rangers, and Rapid City Fire Department medics saved a man on Wednesday night in the Badlands National Park.

The 23-year-old man started walking after his vehicle was disabled and fell into a ravine. The fall was between 150-200 feet down a rock crevice and the victim was wedged between two rocks.

He was able to call 911 and dispatch was able to locate his coordinates between Sheep Mountain Road and Bombing Range Road. Law enforcement lost communication with the man as rains, wind, and lightning picked up in the Badlands National Park. Luckily, a member of Search and Rescue was able to hear the man's cries for help during the storm. This prompted a rope rescue in difficult terrain 3 hours after the incident occurred.

“I commend the members of Pennington County Search and Rescue, Badlands National Park and Rapid City Fire Department! Their quick response and ability to work through extreme weather conditions and mud in the dark potentially saved a man’s life,” says Sheriff Kevin Thom.