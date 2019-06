Authorities in Pennington County will resume the search for a missing girl in the Black Hills.

Serenity Dennard was 9 years old when she went missing. She was last seen in February at the Children's Home Society near Custer.

Several Groups will join the Pennington County Sheriff's office on June 8th. Officials say about 120 people will help, along with the Air Force and Civil Air Patrol.

The group will be using GPS in a search grid around the Home Society where she was last seen.