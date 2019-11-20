Search for new NSU Head Football Coach begins

Northern State University Football will be under new leadership starting next season.

“Coach Dosch is an unbelievable man and did a lot of good things here,” Northern State University Director of Athletics Josh Moon said.

The program has been led by Coach Tom Dosch for the past 10 years.

“He helped build our program to where it is today,” Moon said.

This decision wasn't easy for NSU Director of Athletic Josh Moon.

“It went from a place that wasn't very good ten years ago, and I think it's something that he should be proud of and the community is proud of him,” Moon said.

The Wolves posted a 53-57 record over ten years with Coach Dosch.

The search for a new Head Coach will begin immediately.

"I think it's a very attractive position with everything that's being invested from this community to Dakotah Bank Stadium," Moon said.

Moon and other key decision makers are looking for somebody that can elevate the program.

“It's absolutely a nationwide search, we're looking for the best candidate, it may come from any level, and getting back to those qualities of what wee're looking for. Somebody that has high integrity, somebody that can bring in the right student athletes here, and also students that can get it done on the field as well,” Moon said.

The hope is that a new coach can bring success for many years to come.

Dosch was named the NSIC Coach of the Year in 2014 after the Wolves finished 8-3. This past year, the teams record was 6-5.